Global Airport Moving Walkways Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Airport Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the airport moving walkways market size is predicted to reach $2.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the airport moving walkways market is due to the growing number of air passengers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest airport moving walkways market share. Major players in the airport moving walkways market include Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Kone Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Otis Elevator Company.

Airport Moving Walkways Market Segments
• By Type: Belt Type, Pallet Type
• By Inclination Angle: Horizontal, Inclined
• By Business Type: New Installation, Modernization, Maintenance
• By Speed: Constant Moving Walkways (CMW), Accelerating Moving Walkways
• By Geography: The global airport moving walkways market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The airport moving walkway is a slow-moving conveyor system that transports people over horizontal or inclined planes over a shorter distance and assist people in reaching the desired location at airports. They are installed in pairs with opposite directions of roll, with safety handrails alongside. They are also known as flat escalators or travelator machines.

The main types of airports moving walkways are belt type and pallet type. The belt-type moving walkways are built with mesh metal belts or rubber walking surfaces over metal rollers. These can either be inclined or flat and are generally used in airports, metro terminals, or shopping malls. The various inclination angles of airport moving walkways are horizontal and inclined, which are divided by various business types into new installation, modernization, and maintenance. The types of speed for airport moving walkways are constant moving walkways (CMW) and accelerating moving walkways.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Airport Moving Walkways Market Characteristics
3. Airport Moving Walkways Market Trends And Strategies
4. Airport Moving Walkways Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Airport Moving Walkways Market Size And Growth
……
27. Airport Moving Walkways Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Airport Moving Walkways Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

