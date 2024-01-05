Ammonia Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Ammonia Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Ammonia Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ammonia market size is predicted to reach $112.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

The growth in the ammonia market is due to the growth of the fertilizer industry. Asia-pacific region is expected to hold the largest ammonia market share. Major players in the ammonia market include Yara International ASA, BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Nutrien Ltd., OCI Nitrogen, Eurochem Group, Koch Fertilizer LLC.

Ammonia Market Segments

• By Product Type: Anhydrous Ammonia, Aqueous Ammonia

• By Form Type: Liquid, Powder

• By Application Type: Fertilizers, Chemicals, Refrigeration, Pharmaceutical, Fibers and Plastics, Pulp and Papers, Other Application Types

• By Geography: The global ammonia market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ammonia refers to a colorless gas composed of hydrogen and nitrogen. It is the simplest stable compound and is used to make a variety of commercially relevant compounds. It is also used as a refrigerant gas, for the purification of water supplies, and in the manufacture of plastics, explosives, textiles, pesticides, dyes, and other chemicals. Ammonia is used as fertilizer in the agricultural industry.

The main types of products in the ammonia market are anhydrous ammonia and aqueous ammonia. Anhydrous ammonia is composed of a gas substance and does not contain water. It is a cost-effective and commonly used nitrogen fertilizer, simple to implement and easily available to producers. The different forms include liquid, gas, and powder that are used in fertilizers, chemicals, refrigeration, pharmaceuticals, fibers and plastics, pulp and paper, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ammonia Market Characteristics

3. Ammonia Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ammonia Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ammonia Market Size And Growth

……

27. Ammonia Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Ammonia Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

