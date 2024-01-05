Global Algaecides Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Algaecides Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Algaecides Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the algaecides market size is predicted to reach $6.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The growth in the algaecides market is due to increasing industrialization and the resultant pollution levels. North America region is expected to hold the largest algaecides market share. Major players in the algaecides market include BASF SE, N. Jonas & Company Inc., Sanco Industries Inc., Lonza Group AG, UPL Aquatics, SePRO Corporation, Nouryon, Kemira Oyj.

Algaecides Market Segments

• By Type: Copper sulfate, Chelated copper, Quaternary ammonium compounds, Peroxyacetic acid and hydrogen dioxide, Other Type

• By Form: Granular crystal, Liquid, Pellet

• By Application: Surface Water Treatment, Aquaculture, Sports and Recreational centers, Agriculture, Other Application

• By Geography: The global algaecides market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Algaecides refer to an algicide, which is a biocide that eradicates the growth of algae. Algaecides are used to prevent macrophyte and photosynthesis harvesting that engages with bloom formation.

The main types of algaecide are copper sulfate, chelated copper, quaternary ammonium compounds, peroxyacetic acid, hydrogen dioxide, and other types. Chelated copper is applied to algae blooms, and as more copper is released over time, the protective coating dissolves slowly in water. The various forms include granular crystal, liquid, and pellet. These are applied in surface water treatment, aquaculture, sports, and recreational centers, agriculture, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Algaecides Market Characteristics

3. Algaecides Market Trends And Strategies

4. Algaecides Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Algaecides Market Size And Growth

……

27. Algaecides Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Algaecides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

