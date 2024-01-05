Global Ammonium Sulfate Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Ammonium Sulfate Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ammonium sulfate market size is predicted to reach $5.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the ammonium sulfate market is due to the increasing demand for agrochemicals. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ammonium sulfate market share. Major players in the ammonium sulfate market include Lanxess AG, Arkema SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd., DOMO Chemicals GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, Badische Anilin- & Sodafabrik SE.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Segments
• By Product: Solid, Liquid
• By Application: Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Feed Additives, Water Treatment, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global ammonium sulfate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ammonium sulfate is a white, odorless solid widely used as a soil fertilizer and for other agricultural uses. It is also used as a food additive, wood preservative, reagent, and others. Ammonium sulfate refers to an inorganic salt obtained by a reaction of sulfuric acid and two equivalents of ammonia.

The main forms of ammonium sulfate are solid and liquid. The solid ammonium sulfate refers to ammonium sulfate, which is solid in the form. The solid ammonium sulfate is commonly in the form of salt or powder, used as a fertilizer in agriculture. The main applications of ammonium sulfate include fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food and feed additives, water treatment, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ammonium Sulfate Market Characteristics
3. Ammonium Sulfate Market Trends And Strategies
4. Ammonium Sulfate Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ammonium Sulfate Market Size And Growth
27. Ammonium Sulfate Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Ammonium Sulfate Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

