KURIETA EXPANDS ITS GLOBAL PRESENCE INTO CANADA AND THE MIDDLE EAST
Kurieta, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the Canadian and Middle Eastern markets, marking a significant milestone in its 2024 growth plan.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kurieta, a leading digital marketing company headquartered in Indianapolis, USA, proudly announces its strategic expansion into the Canadian and Middle Eastern markets, marking a significant milestone in its 2024 growth plan.
Kurieta's journey began as a small company with founder Vikrant Neb starting operations in India after his return from Purdue University. He realized that there are the Big 4 for the corporations but no consulting company to help a small company to grow. With the vision of helping small to mid-sized companies succeed Vikrant started Kurieta.
The company gradually expanded its global footprint, venturing into the US in 2019. While the COVID-19 pandemic briefly slowed down Kurieta's growth, the company resiliently resumed its expansion plans post-pandemic and is now making waves in Canada and Middle East.
Founded on the vision of bringing the digital revolution to the world, Kurieta evolved from a one-person venture into a collaborative team of seasoned professionals in Marketing, Technology, and Business. Today, with a 5-star customer satisfaction rating and multiple industry awards, Kurieta is dedicated to helping businesses in their growth and success.
As Kurieta expands globally, the company aims to provide its services to a wider audience, offering businesses in Canada and the Middle East access to its expertise in digital marketing. The vision is to empower organizations in these regions, helping them achieve their full potential through innovative and results-oriented digital marketing strategies.
Vikrant Neb, Founder and CEO of Kurieta, expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "Entering Canada and the Middle East presents incredible opportunities for us. We are confident that our innovation and dedication to excellence will contribute to the success of businesses in these regions."
Expanding into Canada and the Middle East aligns with Kurieta's mission to make its services accessible. Businesses in these regions can now benefit from Kurieta's digital marketing expertise, empowering them for success. Kurieta's services, rooted in innovation and reliability, include strategic marketing, web design, custom software development, SEO and IT solutions. The expert team at Kurieta is dedicated to delivering solutions that are not only effective but also accessible, ensuring businesses achieve their desired results.
About Kurieta:
Kurieta is a leading digital marketing company headquartered in Indianapolis, USA. With a focus on innovation and exceptional customer service, Kurieta delivers effective digital marketing solutions to help businesses thrive in the digital age. Led by CEO Vikrant Neb, Kurieta has established itself as a prominent player in the industry, driving results and empowering organizations to reach their full potential.
