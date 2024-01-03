Multi-Talented Energy Lifter Denise Lucille to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAKE FOREST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denise Lucille has been blessed with several gifts that she uses to help people live a life full of health, harmony, and good fortune. One of those gifts is as a Numerologist, in fact, she waited for a certain fortuitous date in her own numerological chart to do her upcoming radio show with Doug Llewellyn.

Denise also has credentials as an ordained minister and uses her spiritual knowledge and training as a vessel while performing the various services she offers -- which include house blessings, smudging rituals, Reiki healing, energy work, and the Numerology consultations. All of these services are designed to uplift our energy, align our conscious thoughts, and help us to feel and live better.

While she is proud of each and every aspect of her business, the topmost, and one she has been doing the longest (for 33 years) is Numerology. Denise has an uncanny gift to see the energy in numbers and it was a fit that was nurtured by Joe Ivory, one of the world’s master numerologists, who passed away at 85. The numbers Denise can divine and chart things from can include one’s birthdate (day and time), name, and soul path. Denise uses the Pythagorean method to analyze these numbers and advise people on how to make major decisions in their lives (e.g. careers, relationships, new homes) and when it would be the ideal time to do so. For instance, in their 9-year cycle, which is a critical time per numerology formulas. Dates and pinnacle years really intrigue Denise’s broad mind, which was focused on pragmatic science (medical school ) matters for way too long.

All of Denise’s specialties have an underlying connection and that is Energy. Whether she is helping to clear negative energy from someone’s body (with EFT or Reiki) or personal space (house blessings), or when she is plotting their soul’s chart using numbers, Denise is always attempting to raise energy vibrations.

“There is nothing more vital in this lifetime than to uplift our energy and keep it in a higher level of consciousness. 5-D is the absolute highest and almost like an out-of-body experience. If you enjoy that boost, then keep on vibrating and see how it changes life.”

Denise enjoys helping people overcome traumas and keep their energy light, using techniques like EFT and tapping. She acknowledges that it is hard for most people to make it through life’s many kicks and punches with our energy still in check.

The third specialty that Denise will talk about on her January radio show is house blessings. She uses custom-blended smudge, candles and sacred holy water from a Shaman to remove negative energy from spaces. Far from the paranormal spirits people might think of, it is more a matter of removing the negative energy attached to the space and one’s possessions, for instance if someone who once lived there suffered from depression and it could latch onto you. Denise performs these rituals in person when people are local and has posted instructions to do the house blessing by yourself on her website.

That’s because for her, it’s not about the money, it’s about the love, and the healing!

Hear more of Denise’s positive philosophy and energy practices on her show with Doug.

