Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are seeking a suspect vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery in the 3800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

On Friday, December 29, 2023, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victims. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/4Glw8mdXWJE

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23210850