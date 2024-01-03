Submit Release
Arrest Made in the Shooting Death of an 18-Year-Old Woman in Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest, D.C.

 

On Monday, January 1, 2024, at approximately 1:18 a.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District responded to the 4300 block of Military Road, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a woman inside of a hotel room with gunshot wound injuries. She died at the scene.

 

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, MD.

 

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Jelani Cousin, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

CCN: 24000091

