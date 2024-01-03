“Lunar Year of the Dragon” Stamp Designer Autograph Session

MACAU, January 3 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will hold the Stamp Designer Autograph Session of the stamp issue “Lunar Year of the Dragon” on the issue day of 5th January 2024 (Friday), at the Atrium of the General Post Office, Largo do Senado, Macao.
Mr. Wilson Chi Ian Lam, the designer of this stamp issue, will be present for the Autograph Session scheduled between 10:30 to 11:30.
