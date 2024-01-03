Lunar Year of the Dragon Greeting Card of CTT

MACAU, January 3 - As Chinese New Year is approaching, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will launch a Lunar Year of the Dragon greeting card on 10th January 2024, which will be available for sale at the General Post Office and all post offices. With the design of “Golden Dragon Brings Auspiciousness”, the greeting card is an excellent way of delivering warm wishes and festive vibes to relatives and friends.

The price of this greeting card is MOP15.00 and it can be sent to all destinations without affixing stamps, saving time and costs.