Submit Release
News Search

There were 942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,217 in the last 365 days.

Lunar Year of the Dragon Greeting Card of CTT

MACAU, January 3 - As Chinese New Year is approaching, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will launch a Lunar Year of the Dragon greeting card on 10th January 2024, which will be available for sale at the General Post Office and all post offices. With the design of “Golden Dragon Brings Auspiciousness”, the greeting card is an excellent way of delivering warm wishes and festive vibes to relatives and friends.

The price of this greeting card is MOP15.00 and it can be sent to all destinations without affixing stamps, saving time and costs.

You just read:

Lunar Year of the Dragon Greeting Card of CTT

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more