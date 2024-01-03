MACAU, January 3 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will issue an exquisite “Annual Album 2023” on 10th January 2024. The Album is made with a protective cover and the design adopts the glorious maroon. The main character of 2023, the rabbit, transforms into a magician and conjures a roll of glittering and beautiful stamps. Each stamp represents a vast starry sky, symbolizing the rich and diverse themes of Macao stamps.

The album comprises the full collection of 12 sets of stamps and 10 souvenir sheets issued in 2023. The inside pages present Macao’s beautiful philatelic products in the form of loose-leaf pages, on which the coloured stamp images and technical data are printed.

The “Annual Album 2023”, priced at MOP450.00, will be available for sale at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office, the Communications Museum and the “Rua do Campo” Post Office. It is certainly an excellent product, either as a collectable or a fabulous gift.

Customers can also purchase the empty Annual Album to organize and protect their 2023 Macao stamps and souvenir sheets. The empty Annual Album is priced at MOP150.00.