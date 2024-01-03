Coil Wound Device Market to Hit USD US$ 3,805.7 million by 2034|Fact.MR Report

Bobbins Segment to generate 26.9% of the global Market Revenue in 2024, according to Fact.MR

Rockville , Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coil wound device market is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact.MR By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 3,805.7 million. According to Fact MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global coil wound device market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.



The growing emphasis on electrification extends beyond consumer vehicles to include electric buses, trucks, and other forms of transportation. The trend can contribute to increased demand for coil wound devices in electric propulsion systems and charging infrastructure.

The demand for lightweight materials in various industries, including automotive and aerospace, may drive the need for advanced coil wound devices that offer high performance without adding significant weight.

The integration of smart technologies, such as sensors and communication modules, into coil wound devices can provide real time data monitoring, predictive maintenance, and other advanced functionalities, adding value to end-users.

The rise in demand for electric motors in various applications, from industrial machinery to household appliances, can drive the need for high performance coil wound devices in motor components.

The trend towards customization and modular designs in electronics allows for more flexibility in meeting specific application requirements. Coil wound device manufacturers that can offer customized solutions may find increased demand.

Recent disruptions in global supply chains have highlighted the importance of resilience. Companies in the coil wound device market may focus on optimizing their supply chains to ensure a steady and reliable flow of materials.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,805.7 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2024, the global coil wound device market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 2,249.0 million.

The bobbins are expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 27.1% in 2034.

The transformers category is expected to hold a market share of 47.9% in 2024.

China is predicted to acquire a 57.5% of the global market share in 2024.

East Asia is expected to account for a CAGR of 5.7% by 2034.



“Collaborative efforts between coil wound device manufacturers and electronics manufacturers can lead to the development of integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of electronic devices and systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



ABB

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Danaher Corporation

SIEMENS AG

Magnet-Schultz of America Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Emerson

Schneider Electric

TDK Corporation

Asco Valve



Competitive Landscape

The coil wound devices market is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to market dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.

Company Portfolio

General Electric is a multinational conglomerate with operations in various sectors, including power, renewable energy, healthcare, and aviation. Their portfolio may include coil wound devices for industrial applications.





Schneider Electric is a global company specializing in energy management and automation. The company offers a range of industrial solutions, including coil wound devices for different applications.



Country-wise Insights

By 2034, North America is expected to account for 28.0% of the global market. The performance of coil wound devices can be improved by advances in materials science, such as the creation of novel materials with improved electrical and thermal properties.

What is the Scenario of the Market in the United States?

“Electrification Trends to Augment the Growth”

By 2034, the United States is expected to own 76.1% of the North American market. Coil wound devices are in demand because of the continuous development of electrification in many industries, including transportation and industrial applications. These devices are utilised in electric motors, transformers, and other electronic components.

The need for coil wound devices, which are utilised in electric drivetrains, charging infrastructure, and auxiliary systems within EVs, is fueled by the expansion of the electric vehicle market in the United States. The nation's coil wound device makers can become more efficient and competitive by implementing sophisticated manufacturing technologies, such as automation and precision coil winding techniques.

In the process of developing and modernising electrical infrastructure, government programmes and investment plans pertaining to smart grids, power distribution, and energy efficiency all increase the need for coil wound devices.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global coil wound device market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on coil wound device market analysis by device type (sensors, bobbins, electromagnetic coils, solenoids, lightning coil), by application (electrical motors, transformers, valves and actuators, switches, contractors and relays, other electrical devices), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

