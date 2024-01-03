ICTTM and the Green Transport Cluster Sign MOU to Empower Sustainable Transport with Innovative Tools

MOU Signing between the Green Transport Cluster and ICTTM

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring (ICTTM) today announced that it has struck a strategic agreement (MOU) with the Green Transport Cluster (GTC) in Bulgaria. This partnership is centered on providing GTC and its members with priority access to ICTTM's innovative tools, ADAMkyc and ADAMftd, to enhance sustainable transport practices.

This newly formalized collaboration aligns with the shared vision of both organizations to integrate cutting-edge technology into the transport sector. The MOU represents a commitment to empower GTC's network with advanced tools that will drive efficiency, transparency, and sustainability in global transport and trade.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlines that the International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring will prioritize the early deployment of its AI-driven software technologies in with Green Transport Cluster logistics firms. In addition, the organization commits to providing Romanian companies in this region with complimentary AML-KYC software tools.

The ADAMftd system is designed to deliver:

• Comprehensive Supply Chain Mapping and Monitoring: Enabling visibility from production through to delivery, aiding in the detection of pricing, quantity, quality and other related issues.

• Compliance with Regulations: Ensuring adherence to international trade laws and aiding in reducing financial and reputational risks.

• Origin Tracking: Providing details about the sources of goods to assist in supply chain decision-making.

• Market Research and Outreach: Improving the understanding of different markets for goods shipped globally, and enhancing operational efficiency among all parties involved.

The Hon. David Wells, Chairman of ICTTM, commented on the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Green Transport Cluster Bulgaria is a pivotal step in our journey to revolutionize sustainable transport. By providing GTC with access to our state-of-the-art tools, we aim to help facilitate their mission in developing green transport corridors and solutions."

About the Green Transport Cluster

Green Transport Cluster in Bulgaria is committed to the development of intermodal transport and green transport corridors. As a leading organization in Bulgaria, GTC focuses on sustainable transport initiatives, leveraging the expertise of its member companies to foster environmentally friendly and efficient transport solutions.

About the ICTTM

The International Centre for Trade Transparency & Monitoring specializes in promoting transparency and compliance in international trade. ICTTM's platforms, ADAMkyc and ADAMftd, are designed to provide businesses with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of global trade, ensuring transparency, security, and efficiency.

