Press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh will offer a special King Tide Tour at the Arcata Marsh on Thursday, January 11. Meet leaders Elliott Dabill and Barbara Reisman at 11 a.m. on South I Street, in the first parking lot in from Samoa Boulevard, across from the “green wall”. [Note that this is not at the usual Interpretive Center meeting place for FOAM tours.] Learn what makes the tides so much higher than normal; the increases expected as sea level rises; and what will happen to Humboldt Bay as the rest of the century brings monumental changes to our home. This tour will occur rain or shine. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.