Aircraft Electric Motor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The aircraft electric motor market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Electric Motor Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft electric motor market size is predicted to reach $12.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the aircraft electric motor market is due to expansion of the aviation industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft electric motor market share. Major players in the aircraft electric motor market include Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Moog Inc., Meggitt PLC, Allied Motion Inc., Ametek Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Magneto Aero Dynamics.

Aircraft Electric Motor Market Segments

• By Type: AC Motor, DC Motor

• By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility

• By Torque: Up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm, Above 200 Nm

• By Output Power: Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, Above 200 kW

• By Application: Propulsion System, Flight Control System, Environmental Control System, Engine Control System, Avionics System, Door Actuation System, Landing and Braking System, Cabin Interior System, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global aircraft electric motor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aircraft electric motors is motor powered by electricity through a battery. Electric motors use electromagnetic forces to move. The magnetic forces cause the electromagnet inside an electric motor to spin. The battery that powers an aircraft motor includes stacks of thin lithium-polymer cells.

The main types of aircraft electric motor are AC motor and DC motor. An AC motor is an electric motor driven by an alternating current. It consists of two basic parts, an outside stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field. The various types of aircraft involved are fixed wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles, and advanced air mobility. The various torque involved are up to 1 nm, 1-50 nm, 50-200 nm, and above 200 nm with the output power of up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, and above 200 kW. The several applications include propulsion system, flight control system, environmental control system, engine control system, avionics system, door actuation system, landing, and braking system, cabin interior system, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aircraft Electric Motor Market Characteristics

3. Aircraft Electric Motor Market Trends And Strategies

4. Aircraft Electric Motor Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Aircraft Electric Motor Market Size And Growth

……

27. Aircraft Electric Motor Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Aircraft Electric Motor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

