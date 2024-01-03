Lantronix and P3 Collaborate to Create End-to-End IVI Solution

Highlights:



Lantronix Inc. is collaborating with P3 Digital Services to co-create a pre-integrated hardware and software turnkey In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) platform

Lantronix’s Automotive Infotainment Computer (AIC), built around the Qualcomm SA8155P automotive processor, complements P3’s flagship SPARQ OS software , creating a powerful Android Automotive Infotainment system

This collaborative joint solution provides OEMs with a highly capable, secure and future-ready infotainment platform that accelerates time to market while saving costs



IRVINE, Calif. and STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, and P3 Digital Services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), together announced their partnership and game-changing technology pre-integration.

Lantronix’s proven and popular embedded in-vehicle infotainment platform is now pre-integrated with SPARQ OS, the flagship IVI software platform created by P3 Digital Services. The joint Lantronix-P3 platform affords automakers a multiplicity of benefits. Pre-integration between software and hardware accelerates time to market and minimizes technology risk. At the same time, with proven and trusted technology interoperation, the OEM can significantly save engineering and management time. The automotive manufacturer therefore can reap economies of resource and extend this lower-cost benefit to customers.

Moreover, the automotive manufacturer can bring innovative new products to market sooner and start earning revenues through the IVI platform while the OEM's customers can be confident in a reliable, highly functional IVI platform with SPARQ OS as its foundation.

“Our partnership with P3 leverages the respective and complementary expertise of both parties,” said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. “P3’s extensive experience in delivering reliable technology to drive its In-Vehicle Infotainment OS is the perfect match for Lantronix’s proven hardware with Qualcomm at the core.”

“Our collaborative Lantronix-P3 solution is a powerful example of a best-in-class turnkey system,” said Marius Mailat, CTO of P3 Digital Services. “This is a very exciting pre-integrated platform, and we very much look forward to enabling vehicle manufacturers and their customers to benefit from this solution.”

Lantronix’s AIC Platform

Lantronix’s pre-integrated AIC is built on the Qualcomm SA8155P processor to enable a next-level automotive infotainment system. The Qualcomm SA8155P processor provides automakers with one of the industry's highest-performance SoCs that comes equipped for the high-quality user experiences of the next-generation cockpit.

The AIC deploys a bare-metal Type-1 hypervisor to enable multiple operating systems, including QNX as host OS, Android™ Automotive as guest OS and AutoSAR OS that runs on the VIP, enabling ASIL-rated safety-critical applications. SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 and is based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today.

SPARQ OS’s cockpit platform includes a diverse and growing app store with currently more than 200 apps and services. SPARQ OS also features smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and a broad array of engaging entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality while promoting sustainability.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global Industrial and Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) provider of solutions that target high-growth applications in specific vertical markets, including Smart Grid, Intelligent Transportation, Smart Cities and AI Data Centers. Lantronix’s history in networking and video processing as well as its leading-edge applications include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with comprehensive Out of Band Management (OOB) solutions for Cloud and Edge Computing.

Lantronix’s solutions empower companies to achieve success in the growing IoT and OOB markets by delivering customizable solutions that address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

About P3 Digital Services

With 27 years’ experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3’s flagship IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today’s complex technology challenges.

