ICYMI: Manchin Statement on the 18th Anniversary of the Sago Mine Disaster

January 02, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the 18th anniversary of the Sago Mine disaster.

“Eighteen years ago, we lost twelve brave coal miners who went to work at the Sago Mine and never returned home to their beloved families. In their honor, West Virginians worked together to pass legislation that improved safety standards for our miners who sacrifice every day to power our great nation. The anniversary of this tragedy reminds us that our miners are willing to risk their lives for us, and we owe it to them to prioritize their health and safety. Gayle and I will keep the miners’ families and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, and we encourage all West Virginians to take a moment to remember and honor the twelve courageous West Virginians who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our great state and nation.”