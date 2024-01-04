Agricultural Textiles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The agricultural textiles market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Textiles Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agricultural textiles market size is predicted to reach $17.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the agricultural textiles market is due to the rise in demand for agricultural products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest agricultural textiles market share. Major players in the agricultural textiles market include Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Belton Industries, Meyabond, Capatex, Neo Corp International, Garware Technical Fibres, HUESKER Synthetic.

Agricultural Textiles Market Segments
• By Product: Fishing Nets, Anti-Hail Nets, Bird Protection Nets, Mulch-Mats, Shade Nets, Other Products
• By Type: Weaving And Woven, Nonwoven
• By Fiber Material: Nylon, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyester, Natural Fibers, Biodegradable Synthetic Fibers, Other Fiber Materials
• By Application: Agriculture, Horticulture And Floriculture, Aquaculture, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global agricultural textiles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agricultural textiles refer to the woven, nonwoven, and knit materials known for bio-degradability, UV resistance, and toxicity resistance, employed in horticultural and agricultural applications. The agricultural textiles are used in agriculture, horticulture, and floriculture to cover animals, provide shade, weeds, and insect control, and lengthen the growing season for agricultural and also in the fishing industry.

The main types of agricultural textiles market products are fishing nets, anti-hail nets, bird protection nets, mulch mats, shade nets, and other products. Fishing nets are used to catch fish. Fishing nets refer to the meshes that are created by knotting a relatively thin thread. The types are weaving and woven, and nonwoven. The various fiber materials used are nylon, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, natural fibers, biodegradable synthetic fibers, and other fiber materials. The applications are agriculture, horticulture and floriculture, aquaculture, other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Agricultural Textiles Market Characteristics
3. Agricultural Textiles Market Trends And Strategies
4. Agricultural Textiles Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Agricultural Textiles Market Size And Growth
……
27. Agricultural Textiles Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Agricultural Textiles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

