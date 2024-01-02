Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,273 in the last 365 days.

SB627 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to amend 111.322 (2m) (a) and 111.322 (2m) (b); and to create 103.035 of the statutes; Relating to: the rights of employees to request and receive work schedule changes; predictable work schedules for retail, food service, and cleaning employees; granting rule-making authority; and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb627

You just read:

SB627 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more