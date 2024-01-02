SB627 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-02
WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to amend 111.322 (2m) (a) and 111.322 (2m) (b); and to create 103.035 of the statutes; Relating to: the rights of employees to request and receive work schedule changes; predictable work schedules for retail, food service, and cleaning employees; granting rule-making authority; and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
