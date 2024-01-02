Submit Release
SB747 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to repeal 106.05 (1) (a) and 106.05 (2) (a) 2.; to renumber 106.05 (1) (b); to renumber and amend 38.04 (26), 106.273 (2) (b) and 118.34 (1); to consolidate, renumber and amend 106.05 (2) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 106.05 (title), 106.05 (2) (b) (intro.), 106.05 (2) (c), 106.05 (3) (a), 106.05 (3) (b) (intro.) and 118.52 (6) (b); and to create 38.04 (26) (b), 38.40 (2g), 71.07 (11), 71.10 (4) (eb), 106.01 (3), 106.05 (1) (e) and (f), 106.05 (1) (v), 106.05 (2m), 106.273 (2) (b) 1. and 118.34 (1) (c) of the statutes; Relating to: apprenticeship and youth apprenticeship completion awards, career and technical education incentive grants and completion awards, technical preparation programs in school districts and technical colleges, creating an individual income tax credit for completing an apprenticeship program, rejection criteria for part-time open enrollment applications, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, and providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures. (FE)

Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges

