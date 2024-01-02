Submit Release
AB868 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to repeal 59.90, 62.50 (1j), 62.90, 77.70 (2) (c), 77.701 (2) (c), 77.701 (3), 79.039 (1) and 79.039 (1m); and to amend 62.50 (1h), 62.50 (1m), 62.50 (3) (title), 62.50 (3) (a), 62.50 (3) (am) and 66.1105 (2) (f) 2. e. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating and modifying certain provisions enacted under 2023 Act 12 regarding the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. (FE)

Status: A - Government Accountability and Oversight

