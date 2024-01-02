Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,277 in the last 365 days.

AB870 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to amend 146.81 (4); and to create 50.373, 146.83 (3f) (b) 3m. and 655.27 (1g) of the statutes; Relating to: video recording of surgical procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab870

You just read:

AB870 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2024-01-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more