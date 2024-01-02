WISCONSIN, January 2 - To create section 7 of article III and section 8 of article III of the constitution; Relating to: prohibiting ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin elections and prohibiting voting for candidates of more than one political party in primaries for partisan office (first consideration).
Status: A - Campaigns and Elections
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr101
You just read:
AJR101 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-01-02
