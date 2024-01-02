Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,277 in the last 365 days.

AJR101 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - To create section 7 of article III and section 8 of article III of the constitution; Relating to: prohibiting ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin elections and prohibiting voting for candidates of more than one political party in primaries for partisan office (first consideration).

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/joint_resolution/ajr101

You just read:

AJR101 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2024-01-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more