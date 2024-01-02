Submit Release
AB879 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to repeal 66.0602 (3) (dq), 66.0602 (3) (dv) and 66.1105 (4m) (b) 2m.; and to amend 66.0602 (1) (d), 66.0602 (3) (dm), 66.0602 (3) (ds) and 66.1105 (6m) (c) 8. of the statutes; Relating to: local levy increase limit calculations related to tax incremental districts. (FE)

Status: A - Ways and Means

