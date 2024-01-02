WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to amend 121.91 (7); and to create 121.91 (4) (m) of the statutes; Relating to: a school district revenue limit adjustment for the cost of unfunded state mandates on school districts. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab876
You just read:
AB876 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-01-02
