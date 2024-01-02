Submit Release
AB883 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to repeal 138.14 (1) (g); to renumber 138.14 (9m); to amend 138.14 (9g) (a) 3., 138.14 (10) (b) 2., 138.14 (12) (b), 138.14 (12) (f) and 138.14 (14) (m); to repeal and recreate 138.14 (1) (k); and to create 138.14 (9g) (a) 7., 138.14 (9m) (a), 138.14 (9r) (g), 138.14 (12) (g) and 138.14 (13) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: payday loans. (FE)

Status: A - Financial Institutions

