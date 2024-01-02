Submit Release
AB884 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to amend 20.370 (1) (hs) (title) and 29.063 (1); and to create 20.370 (1) (he) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for chronic wasting disease research and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - Sporting Heritage

Important Actions (newest first)

