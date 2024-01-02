AB888 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g) and 71.45 (2) (a) 10.; and to create 71.07 (8g), 71.10 (4) (em), 71.28 (8g), 71.30 (3) (am), 71.47 (8g) and 71.49 (1) (am) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a nonrefundable individual and corporate income and franchise tax credit for costs paid to eliminate exposure to a lead hazard in a dwelling. (FE)