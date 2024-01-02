Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,276 in the last 365 days.

AB890 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-01-02

WISCONSIN, January 2 - An Act to repeal 16.295 (4) (a) 2. and 16.295 (6) (b); to consolidate, renumber and amend 16.295 (4) (a) (intro.) and 1.; to amend 16.295 (5) (c) 3., 16.295 (5) (d) 1., 16.295 (5) (d) 4., 16.295 (6) (a), 16.295 (7) (a) 2., 16.295 (7) (a) 3. (intro.), 16.295 (7) (a) 3. b., 16.295 (7) (a) 3. d., 16.295 (7) (a) 4. (intro.), 16.295 (7) (a) 4. f., 16.295 (7) (c) 1., 16.295 (7) (c) 2., 16.295 (7) (c) 3. and 16.295 (8) (intro.); to repeal and recreate 16.295 (6) (c); and to create 16.295 (6) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: fund of funds investment program. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab890

You just read:

AB890 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-01-02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more