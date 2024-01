The Republic of Slovenia - EUR 10-year mandate

SLOVENIA, January 2 - The Republic of Slovenia, rated A3 / AA- / A (all stable), has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Erste Group, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Nova KBM to lead manage a EUR transaction of a new 10-year benchmark due 2034. The transaction will be Regulation S in dematerialized registered form. The deal is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Relevant stabilisation regulations including FCA/ICMA apply.

Not to be released, published or distributed directly or indirectly in whole or in part in or into or to any person located in or resident in The United States or into any other jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so.

The Notes are being offered and sold pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act, outside the United States in offshore transactions, in reliance on, and in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. This announcement has been prepared for use in connection with the offer and sale of the Notes and does not constitute an offer to any person in the United States. Distribution of this announcement to any person within the United States is unauthorised. In member states of the EEA, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). In the UK, this announcement is directed only at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law of the UK by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation"). This communication is being distributed to, and is directed only at, persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, does not apply.

A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and may be subject to revision, suspension or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organisation.

Manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are eligible counterparties, professional and retail (all distribution channels).