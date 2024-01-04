Sustainable Solutions: Transforming the Global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market

Construction And Demolition Waste Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The market size of the global construction and demolition waste management is expected to grow to $243.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction and demolition waste management market are on an upward trajectory, poised to grow from $179.51 billion in 2022 to $188.81 billion in 2023, exhibiting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Further expansion is anticipated, with the market size projected to reach $243.56 billion in 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 6.6%.

Environmental Concerns Driving Market Growth:

The construction and demolition waste management market is experiencing substantial growth, propelled by increasing environmental concerns globally. The escalating environmental issues, including global warming, air and water pollution, waste disposal challenges, ozone layer depletion, and climate change, are prompting a heightened focus on sustainable waste management practices. The construction sector, contributing significantly to various environmental problems, is now witnessing a surge in demand for effective waste management solutions. A study in 2021 revealed that construction activities account for 50% of climatic change, 23% of air pollution, 40% of water pollution, and 50% of landfill waste, underlining the urgent need for sustainable waste management solutions.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5703&type=smp

Key Market Players:

Major players in the construction and demolition waste management market include Veolia Group, Clean Harbors Inc., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Republic Services Inc., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Renewi PLC, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd, FCC Environment, Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Casella Waste Systems Inc., Kiverco, Windsor Waste, Biffa, Bingo Industries, Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, and Eco wise.

Technological Advancements Shaping the Market:

A prominent trend in the construction and demolition waste management market is the adoption of technological advancements. The integration of AI-powered robots at recycling plants has gained momentum, enhancing the quality and speed of recycling activities. For instance, AMP Robotics Corp., a US-based company specializing in intelligent robotics systems for recycling operations, deployed AI-guided robotics systems in the UK and Ireland. These systems, utilizing deep learning and computer vision, identify, separate, and recover recyclables in construction and demolition debris, contributing to improved pick rates and bale purity.

Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the construction and demolition waste management market in 2022. The regions covered in the market analysis report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Segmentation:

The global construction and demolition waste management market is segmented based on key parameters:

1. Service: Collection, Recycling, Landfill, Incineration

2. Business: Construction, Renovation, Demolition

3. Waste: Inert, Wood, Cardboard, Plastic, Glass, Other Wastes

4. Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-global-market-report

