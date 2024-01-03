PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 2, 2024 'Tuloy ang pagmamalasakit at pagseserbisyo' -- Bong Go humbled by Filipino's continued support as he maintains second place in latest OCTA's senatorial survey Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to maintain a good standing among potential senatorial candidates for the 2025 midterm elections after placing second again in OCTA Research's latest survey. In a nationwide survey conducted last December 10-14, 2023, the incumbent senator placed second with 53% of respondents indicating that they will vote for him for the Senate. "Bagamat malayo pa ang eleksyon, nagpapasalamat ako sa mga kababayan natin na patuloy na naniniwala sa akin at sa aking mga adbokasiya. Huwag muna natin isipin ang pulitika. Unahin muna natin ang pagseserbisyo sa mga Pilipino. Ang focus ko ngayon ay ang tumulong at magsilbi sa abot ng aking makakaya lalo na sa mga mahihirap at pinakanangangailangan," Go asserted. "Hinding-hindi ko sasayangin ang tiwalang ito na ibinigay ninyo sa isang simpleng probinsyano na walang ibang nais kundi ang magsilbi sa bayan at sa mga Pilipino," added Go. Go's latest figure is a significant increase from the 2023 third quarter survey conducted by the same firm where he also placed second with 49% voting preference. It was conducted from September 30 to October 4. "Patuloy po akong magmamalasakit at magseserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino. Tulad ng turo ni dating pangulong Duterte sa akin, kapag inuna mo ang kapakanan at interes ng ating mga kababayan, hinding hindi ka magkakamali," he added. Asked about his formula for his consistent strong election survey showing, "sipag at sinseridad lang talaga ang puhunan ko dito. Yung minsan napapagod din tayo bilang isang tao pero habang meron kang mga kababayang nakikita na nangangailangan, pipilitin mo talagang magtrabaho para sa kanila." "Nawawala ang aking pagod kapag nakikita kong napapasaya ang ating mga kababayan, nakakatulong sa kanila sa abot ng ating makakaya, nakakatulong sa mga pasyente, nakaka-suporta sa mga proyektong makapagpauunlad sa mga komunidad, at nakapag-iiwan ng ngiti sa oras ng kanilang pagdadalamhati," Go explained. "Sanay na akong magtrabaho---umaga, tanghali, hapunan, kahit hanggang panaginip... Katulad na sinasabi ko noon pa, ang tanging bisyo ko ay ang magserbisyo," he added. Go is a first-termer senator who placed third in the 2019 midterm elections after serving as the Special Assistant to the President during the erstwhile Duterte Administration for a little more than two years. Prior to this, he served as a trusted aide to then Davao City mayor and former president Rodrigo Duterte since 1998. The senator from Mindanao is considered as the Father of the Malasakit Centers program, a pioneering initiative that places various government offices under one roof in Department of Health (DOH)-hospitals and those run by qualified local government units, making it more convenient and faster for particularly poor and indigent Filipinos to seek government medical assistance. DOH reported late last year that around ten million Filipinos have already benefitted from 159 Malasakit Centers scattered in every region in the country. Go is also a leading advocate for the establishment of Super Health Centers, a medium-type of a polyclinic and an improved version of a typical rural health center, since 2021. DOH identifies the strategic locations nationwide where to set up these centers. "Hindi lang po sa Malasakit (Center) ang aking isinusulong. 'Yung mga Super Health Centers, iba rin po ito. Ang Super Health Center po is a medium type of a polyclinic. Noon po naisipan natin noong 2021 'yan, dahil sa kakaikot ko sa buong Pilipinas, marami pong mga munisipyo--4th, 5th, 6th class municipalities--ang wala pong sariling health center. 'Yung mga buntis, nanganganak sa tricycle," he further said. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early disease detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by the municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. Finally, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure. According to Go, these specialty centers in regional hospitals will focus on specialized treatments for conditions like heart, kidney, lung, brain, spine, and orthopedic issues, as well as mental health, among other specializations. "Bakit pa natin pahihirapan ang mga Pilipino? Ika nga eh, pera po 'yan ng Pilipino. Dapat ibalik po kanila sa pamamagitan ng serbisyong mabilis, naaabot at maaasahan lalo na pagdating sa kanilang kalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," said Go. Aside from his health advocacy, Go remains committed to advancing sports development. In June 2020, former president Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports. Go was an author and co-sponsor of the measure in the Senate. NAS, located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, is a government-run academy aimed at developing the country's future athletes by offering quality secondary education with a particular curriculum in sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities. It officially started its first academic year on September 13, 2021. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Sports, gusto kong bigyang diin na konektado ang health at sports. Isa sa paraan para labanan ang iligal na droga ay sa pamamagitan ng sports. Gaya ng madalas kong sabihin, get into sports and stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit. Pag tayo ay fit, healthy tayo. Pag healthy tayo, hahaba ang ating buhay at magiging mas produktibo tayo," he explained. On the last session day of 2023, Go also sponsored in the Senate plenary the committee report for the proposed institutionalization of the Philippine National Games. The bill, if enacted, is geared towards strengthening an interconnected and all-encompassing national sports program, linking grassroots sports promotion to elite sports development.