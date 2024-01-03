PHILIPPINES, January 3 - Press Release

January 2, 2024 Bong Go gives support to TESDA graduates in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija as he cites significance of techVoc education Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assisted 600 beneficiaries of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) program in Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija on Wednesday, December 27. Go, adopted son of Nueva Ecija, expressed his support to the efforts of the local government in boosting economic opportunities in their communities. Among them were Governor Aurelio "Oyie" Umali, Congresswoman Rosanna "Ria" Vergara, Mayor Myca Elizabeth Vergara, and Vice Mayor Julius Cesar "Jay" Vergara. The graduation was held at Padre Gregorio Crisostomo Integrated School where Go's Malasakit Team provided all graduates with shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball, as well as shoes and a mobile phone to select recipients. In a video message, Go highlighted the significant role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country's progress. He explained that TVET is designed to close the skills gap and guarantee that Filipinos from all economic backgrounds can acquire pertinent and sought-after skills. This, in turn, will enable them to find meaningful employment and play a part in boosting the country's economic development. The senator also filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2115 to institutionalize TVET and livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged residents to prioritize their well-being as he encouraged them to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers in the province for any medical-related assistance. The Malasakit Centers Act, principally authored and sponsored by Go, simplifies access to medical assistance programs from various government agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City; and in Talavera General Hospital in Talavera town. "Nung unang panahon, marami sa mga kababayan natin ang kinakailangang pang lumabas ng ospital at pumila sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno para humingi ng tulong. Ubos na panahon nila, ubos pa ang pera nila sa pamasahe. Mangungutang at ibebenta pa niyan ang kalabaw para may maibayad sa naiwang balanse," Go said. "Ngayon, hindi na nila kailangang gawin 'yan. Kung may billing kayo sa ospital, puntahan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center at tutulungan kayo nito," he added. To date, 159 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Go also mentioned his ongoing advocacy for the creation of Super Health Centers across the country, saying, "Makatutulong po ito sa mga kababayan natin na ilapit po ang serbisyong medikal sa kanila. Ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas sa buong Pilipinas." Through the concerted efforts of local government units, DOH, and lawmakers, adequate funding has been allocated for the establishment of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 more in 2023. DOH, as the lead implementing agency, is responsible for identifying the optimal locations for the construction of these health centers. In Nueva Ecija, Super Health Centers are located in Rizal, Cabanatuan City, San Leonardo, Sto. Domingo, Aliaga, Bongabon, Llanera, Science City of Muñoz, and Zaragoza. Super Health Centers are medium versions of a polyclinic and an improved version of the rural health unit that offer a range of services, such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, helped in the funding of various projects in the province. Among these projects are the construction of the Talavera National High School Amphitheater; the rehabilitation of roads in Cabiao, General Tinio, Pantabangan, Zaragoza, and Cabanatuan City; the construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio, and Zaragoza; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa, and Cabanatuan City; the completion of the PJGMRMC in Cabanatuan City; the reconstruction of the Llanera public market; the rehabilitation of Baloc public market; and the installation of streetlights. Last December 19, Go personally visited Carranglan where he provided assistance to indigents and attended the blessing of the Brgy. Puncan Gym.