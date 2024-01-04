AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “AI-based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ai-based surgical robots market size is predicted to reach $13.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%.

The growth in the ai-based surgical robots market is due to the rising adoption of AI in healthcare. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai-based surgical robots market share. Major players in the ai-based surgical robots market include Accuray Incorporated, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic PLC, Medrobotics Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stereotaxis Inc.

AI-based Surgical Robots Market Segments
• By Product: Services, Instrument and Accessories
• By Application: Orthopedics, Neurology, Urology, Gynecology, Other Applications
• By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• By Geography: The global ai-based surgical robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI-based surgical robots are surgical robots powered by artificial intelligence which are well-known in the medical field and are frequently used. They are computer-manipulated devices that allow surgeons to focus on the complex aspects of surgery.

The main product in AI based surgical robotics markets are services, instrument & accessories. Services include such as capture and analyzing patient information for initial diagnosis and assisting surgeons with complex surgeries. The various applications include orthopedics, neurology, urology, gynecology, and others. These are used by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

