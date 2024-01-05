Global Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size is predicted to reach $5.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.

The growth in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest antimicrobial susceptibility testing market share. Major players in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include BioMérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Segments

•By Type: Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing, Antiparasitic Testing, Other Types

•By Products: Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Consumables

•By Application: Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Epidemiology, Other Applications

•By End User: Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research And Academic Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

•By Geography: The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is a laboratory procedure done by clinical laboratory professionals to identify which antimicrobial specimen is specifically effective for individual patients. The antimicrobial susceptibility testing market consists of sales of antimicrobial susceptibility testing by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in laboratory services that provide antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

The main types of antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) procedures are antibacterial testing, antifungal testing, antiparasitic testing and others. Antifungal susceptibility testing refers to the ability of a specific organism to grow in vitro in the presence of a particular drug. AST products that are used in the testing are manual antimicrobial susceptibility testing products, automated laboratory instruments, and other consumables. These are used for diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and epidemiology. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is used by hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research and academic institutes, and clinical research organizations (CROs).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Characteristics

3. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size And Growth

27. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

