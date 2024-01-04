Navigating Water Treatment Trends: Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The point of entry water treatment systems market has experienced robust growth, surging from $9.08 billion in 2023 to $9.79 billion in 2024 at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, reaching $13.37 billion in 2028, with a strong CAGR of 8.1%. Several key factors contribute to the growth of point of entry water treatment systems market.

Growing Treated Water Consumption:

The point of entry water treatment systems market is poised for substantial growth due to the escalating consumption of treated water. Treated water, enhanced for specific end-uses such as drinking, irrigation, industrial, and recreational purposes, is gaining popularity. Advantages like pathogen and bacteria-free water, improved taste and smell, removal of toxic metals, and reduced reliance on plastic bottles are driving the increasing consumption of treated water. In the U.S., for example, Americans consumed 15.7 billion gallons of bottled water in 2021, a 4.7% increase from the previous year. This rise in treated water consumption fuels demand for point-of-entry water treatment systems.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Growth:

The point of entry water treatment systems market is further propelled by the surge in infrastructure development and rapid urbanization. As urban areas expand and infrastructure develops to support the growing population, the demand for freshwater resources increases. Point-of-entry water treatment systems play a crucial role in addressing the escalating demand, contributing to the development of sustainable urban drainage systems. According to the World Bank, around 56% of the world's population (4.4 billion people) resides in cities, a number expected to increase to 70% by 2050. The point-of-entry water treatment systems market benefits from the infrastructure needs driven by rapid urbanization.

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Key Players and Technological Trends:

Major players in the point of entry water treatment systems market include 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Best Water Technology AG, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Pentair plc, Dow Inc., Danaher Corporation, Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Culligan International Company, among others.

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Technological Advancements:

A significant trend in the market is the emphasis on technological advancements. Major players are leveraging new technologies and innovations to enhance water filtration systems. For instance, Unilever plc launched the Pureit water purification system featuring reverse osmosis technology, providing filtered water for up to 7,000 liters before a filter change is needed. Technological advancements contribute to creating more efficient and innovative solutions in the point of entry water treatment systems market.

Innovative Product Launches:

Innovation in product launches is revolutionizing the market. Companies are introducing advanced, efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions that purify and enhance water quality. Aquasana, for instance, launched the SmartFlow Reverse Osmosis water filtration system, incorporating patented SmartFlow technology to remove up to 99.99% of 90 contaminants, including fluoride, arsenic, lead, and microplastics. These innovative products provide a competitive edge and cater to the increasing demand for effective water treatment solutions.

Regional Dynamics and Market Segmentation:

As of 2023, North America dominates the point of entry water treatment systems market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The point of entry water treatment systems market segmentation includes:

• Device: Faucet-Mounted Filters, Table-Top Pitchers, Countertop Units, Under-The-Sink Filters, Other Devices

• Technology: Reverse Osmosis System, Distillation Systems, Disinfection Methods, Ultrafiltration Systems, Water Softeners, Other Technologies

• Application: Residential, Commercial

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on point of entry water treatment systems market size, point of entry water treatment systems market drivers and trends, point of entry water treatment systems market major players, point of entry water treatment systems market competitors' revenues, point of entry water treatment systems market positioning, and point of entry water treatment systems market growth across geographies. The point of entry water treatment systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

