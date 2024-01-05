Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Anti Stretch Mark Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The anti stretch mark products market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.6 billion in 2023 to $1.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Anti Stretch Mark Products Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti stretch mark products market size is predicted to reach $2.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the anti stretch mark products market is due to increasing individual attention towards self-care. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti stretch mark products market share. Major players in the anti stretch mark products market include Clarins S.A., E.T. Browne Drug Co. Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Basq NYC LLC, Weleda AG, Dermaclara Inc., Mama Mio US Inc.

Anti Stretch Mark Products Market Segments

• By Product Type: Creams, Body Butter, Lotions, Serum, Massage Oil

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By End User: Adults, Kids

• By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket & Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global anti stretch mark products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Anti-stretch mark products refer to organic and inorganic effective formulations applied over the skin to lower the appearance of scars and marks on the abdomen, breasts, hips, and other parts on the body. These products improve elastic and boost collagen synthesis.

The main types of anti-stretch mark products include creams, body butter, lotions, serum, and massage oil. The anti-stretch mark creams refer to semisolid dosage forms containing more than 20% water or volatile components. These creams are mostly used to apply them to the skin, and they evenly spread all over the face. Both conventional and organic anti-stretch mark products are used by kids and adults, and they are distributed through hypermarkets & supermarkets, pharmacy & drug stores, specialty stores, oil stores, and others.

