Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market size is predicted to reach $4.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

The growth in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is due to the increase in the aircraft purchases. North America region is expected to hold the largest aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market share. Major players in the aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market include Bombardier Inc., GKN Aerospace, Leonardo S.p.A., NORDAM Group Inc., Safran S.A., Collins Aerospace Corp., Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Aircraft Nacelle And Thrust Reverser Market Segments
• By Type: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Nickel Chromium, Stainless Steel
• By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turbojet, Piston
• By Application: OEMs, Maintenance And Repairs And Operations (MRO)
• By Geography: The global aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The aircraft nacelle and thrust reverser refer to the parts of an aircraft used for vital operations. An aircraft nacelle is a covering of an engine including a generator, low- and high-speed shafts, gearbox, brake, and control electronics. A thrust reverser is a vital component of many aircraft that enables faster landing deceleration and is a part of the nacelle system that assists the aircraft in slowing down after touchdown by operating against the aircraft's forward motion helping in reducing brake wear for shorter landing distances.

The main types of materials used for aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers are aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, composites, nickel chromium and stainless steel. The aluminum alloys offer high processability, predominantly anti-erosion, high specific strength, increased conductivity, and eco-friendly nature enabling the strength of aircraft components. The engine types in aircraft nacelle and thrust reversers includes turbofan, turboprop, turbojet and piston and have application in OEMs and maintenance and repairs and operations (MRO).

