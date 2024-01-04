Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The artificial intelligence in military market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence in Military Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence in military market size is predicted to reach $17.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in military market is due to increased spending on defense. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in military market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in military market include Charles River Analytics Inc., BAE Systems PLC., Northrop Grumman Corporation, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Segments
• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service
• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) or Virtual Agents, Other Technologies
• By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne
• By Installation: New Procurement, Upgradation
• By Application: Information Processing, Simulation and Training, Warfare Platform, Threat Monitoring and Situational Awareness, Cyber Security, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in military market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7704&type=smp

Artificial intelligence in the military facilitates quick decision-making, both in dynamic, information-dense environments and in information-scarce ones. Artificial intelligence is employed in military intelligence to analyze the enemy's intelligence and as an application in autonomous vehicles and weapon systems. Artificial intelligence in the military is used in supporting and planning military operations.

The main offerings of artificial intelligence in military are hardware, software, and services. Hardware refers to the computer's tangible components that store and run the written instructions provided by the software. The different technologies include machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, computer vision, intelligent virtual agent (IVA) or virtual agents, and others that involve several platforms such as land, naval, and airborne. The different installations include new procurement and upgradation that are used in information processing, simulation and training, warfare platform, threat monitoring, situational awareness, cyber security, and other applications.

Read More On The Artificial Intelligence in Military Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Characteristics
3. Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Trends And Strategies
4. Artificial Intelligence in Military Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size And Growth
……
27. Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Military Satellites Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-satellites-global-market-report

Military Robots Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-robots-global-market-report

Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-military-aircraft-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

(7) Education's AI Revolution: Unveiling the Growth and Innovation in AI in Education Market - YouTube

You just read:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Revolutionizing Automotive Efficiency: Growth in Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market
Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market: Paving the Way for Precise and Painless Solutions
Fueling Convenience: Global Meal Kit Market on a Growth Trajectory
View All Stories From This Author