Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2023

The assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $91.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2024 — The Business Research Company's "Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the assisted reproductive technology market size is predicted to reach $91.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.

The growth in the assisted reproductive technology market is due to the rising number of infertility cases. Europe region is expected to hold the largest assisted reproductive technology market share. Major players in the assisted reproductive technology market include Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, California Cryobank.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segments
• By Diagnosis: Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Genetic Testing
• By Procedure Type: Fresh Non-Donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Embryo Or Egg Banking
• By End-User: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Assisted reproductive technology is based on the surgical removal of eggs from women’s ovaries and then fusing them with men’s sperm in the laboratory to create embryos. These embryos are then inserted back into the woman’s body. ART uses donor eggs, donor sperm, or previously stored frozen embryos. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is used for the treatment of infertility in either eggs or embryos.

The main types of assisted reproductive technology are in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination (AI-IUI), frozen embryo replacement (FER), and others. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complicated operation that involves collecting eggs and fertilizing them with sperm in a lab to create embryos. These embryos are subsequently implanted into women's reproductive organs. The different procedure types include fresh non-donor, fresh donor, frozen donor, frozen non donor, embryo or egg banking and is used in hospitals, fertility clinics, others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Characteristics
3. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size And Growth
27. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

