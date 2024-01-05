Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $91.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the assisted reproductive technology market size is predicted to reach $91.8 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%.

The growth in the assisted reproductive technology market is due to the rising number of infertility cases. Europe region is expected to hold the largest assisted reproductive technology market share. Major players in the assisted reproductive technology market include Cooper Surgical Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Merck KGaA, Genea Limited, California Cryobank.

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Segments

• By Diagnosis: Ovulation Testing, Hysterosalpingography, Ovarian Reserve Testing, Genetic Testing

• By Procedure Type: Fresh Non-Donor, Fresh Donor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Non-Donor, Embryo Or Egg Banking

• By End-User: Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global assisted reproductive technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5489&type=smp

Assisted reproductive technology is based on the surgical removal of eggs from women’s ovaries and then fusing them with men’s sperm in the laboratory to create embryos. These embryos are then inserted back into the woman’s body. ART uses donor eggs, donor sperm, or previously stored frozen embryos. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is used for the treatment of infertility in either eggs or embryos.

The main types of assisted reproductive technology are in-vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination (AI-IUI), frozen embryo replacement (FER), and others. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a complicated operation that involves collecting eggs and fertilizing them with sperm in a lab to create embryos. These embryos are subsequently implanted into women's reproductive organs. The different procedure types include fresh non-donor, fresh donor, frozen donor, frozen non donor, embryo or egg banking and is used in hospitals, fertility clinics, others.

Read More On The Assisted Reproductive Technology Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/assisted-reproductive-technology-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Characteristics

3. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size And Growth

……

27. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technology-advisory-global-market-report

Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fertility-treatments-global-market-report

Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prenatal-testing-and-newborn-screening-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Revolutionizing Healthcare: The Biologics Outsourcing Market's Growth and Innovations