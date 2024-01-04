Global Architectural Metal Coatings Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The architectural metal coatings market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Architectural Metal Coatings Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the architectural metal coatings market size is predicted to reach $7.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The growth in the architectural metal coatings market is due to the increase in infrastructure construction and investment. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest architectural metal coatings market share. Major players in the architectural metal coatings market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., Kansai Paint Co Ltd.

Architectural Metal Coatings Market Segments
• By Resin Type: Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Polyurethane, Other Resins
• By Coil Coating: Roofing and Cladding, Wall Panels and Facades, Fascia and Soffits, Other Coil Coatings
• By Extrusion Coating: Curtain Walls, Store Front, Doors and Windows, Other Extrusion Coatings
• By Geography: The global architectural metal coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Architectural metal coatings extend the architecture's longevity and protect it from the environment by providing a protective layer to the surface. Metal coatings are utilized in renovations and are simple to keep and clean. Indoor wall and ceiling coverings can be made of metallic coatings. Metal coatings, especially exterior coatings, offer excellent protection against UV rays. Architectural metal coatings are used to coat pavements, curbs, portable buildings, stationary structures, and their appurtenances at the installation site, and permanent structures.

The main types of resins for architectural metal coatings are polyester, fluoropolymer, polyurethane, and other resins. The polyester architectural metal coating refers to a powder coating made of polyester used on aluminum extrusion and sheets, steel, and galvanized steel substrates. Polyester architectural coating satisfies the demands of the construction sector because of its superior mechanical and exterior durability. The coil coatings in architectural metal coatings include roofing and cladding, wall panels and facades, fascia and soffits, and other coil coatings that are used in extrusion coating of curtain walls, storefront, doors and windows, and other extrusion coatings.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Architectural Metal Coatings Market Characteristics
3. Architectural Metal Coatings Market Trends And Strategies
4. Architectural Metal Coatings Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Architectural Metal Coatings Market Size And Growth
……
27. Architectural Metal Coatings Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Architectural Metal Coatings Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

