Global Airport Security Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The airport security market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $27.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.”
The Business Research Company’s “Airport Security Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the airport security market size is predicted to reach $27.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%.

The growth in the airport security market is due to an increase in air travel. North America region is expected to hold the largest airport security market share. Major players in the airport security market include American Science and Engineering Corp., Bosch Corporation, CEIA S.p.A., Hitachi Electronic Devices (USA) Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Airport Security Market Segments
• By Technology: Access Control, Cybersecurity, Perimeter Security, Screening and Scanning, Surveillance, Real-Time Locating System (RTLS), Other Technologies
• By System: Metal Detectors, Fiber Optic Perimeter Intrusion, Backscatter X-Ray Systems, Cabin Baggage Screening Systems, Other Systems
• By Application: Civilian and Commercial Airport, Military Airport
• By Geography: The global airport security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The airport security refers to the procedures and methods used to protect passengers, personnel, aircraft, and airport property from harm caused by accident or malice, crime, and other dangers. Airport security is a set of measures and people and material resources aimed at protecting civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference such as terrorism, sabotage, threats to life and property, false threat communication, bombing, and so on. It tries to keep these risks at bay by using various methods of scanning.

The main types of technologies in the airport security market are access control, cybersecurity, perimeter security, screening and scanning, surveillance, real-time locating systems (RTLS), and others. Access control refers to a data security process that enables organizations to manage authorized people to access corporate data and resources. Secure access control uses policies that verify users and ensure control access levels that are granted to users. Also, helps in easy access to data. It is further divided by system into metal detectors, fiber optic perimeter intrusion, backscatter x-ray systems, cabin baggage screening systems, and others. The various application includes a civilian and commercial airport and military airport. These are used to protect civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference such as terrorism, and sabotage.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Airport Security Market Characteristics
3. Airport Security Market Trends And Strategies
4. Airport Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Airport Security Market Size And Growth
……
27. Airport Security Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Airport Security Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

