Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

It will grow to $10.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.” — The Business research company

The Business Research Company’s “Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ambulatory electronic medical records market size is predicted to reach $10.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%.

The growth in the ambulatory electronic medical records market is due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest ambulatory electronic medical records market share. Major players in the ambulatory electronic medical records market include Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare LLC, Medical Information Technology Inc., Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Segments

• By Component: Hardware, Software

• By Practice Type: Large Practices, Small-To-Medium-Sized Practices, Solo Practices Freestanding

• By Delivery Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Practice Management, Patient Management, E-Prescribing, Referral Management, Population Health Management, Decision Support, Health Analytics

• By End Users: Hospital- Owned Ambulatory Centers, Independent Centers

• By Geography: The global ambulatory electronic medical records market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ambulatory electronic medical records refer to the electronic (digital) collection of medical information about a patient. An electronic medical record will include information about a patient’s health history, such as diagnoses, medicines, tests, allergies, immunizations, and treatment plans. The ambulatory electronic medical records are used to collect outpatient medical information.

The main types of components in ambulatory electronic medical records are hardware, and software. Hardware refers to a collective term used to describe any of the physical components of an analog or digital computer. The different types of practices include large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices freestanding, that include various delivery modes such as cloud-based and on-premises. The several applications include practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics. The various end-users include hospital-owned ambulatory centers, and independent centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Characteristics

3. Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Size And Growth

……

27. Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

