Anti-Static Films Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Anti-Static Films Global Market

Anti-Static Films Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The anti-static films market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti-static films market size is predicted to reach $0.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the anti-static films market is due to the increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-static films market share. Major players in the anti-static films market include Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film Group, Toray Plastics Inc., Wiman Corporation.

Anti-Static Films Market Segments
• By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types
• By Application: Bags And Pouches, Liners, Wraps, Tapes, Clamshells, Other Applications
• By Industry Vertical: Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Automotive, Other Industrial Verticals
• By Geography: The global anti-static films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5294&type=smp

The anti-static films are films that protect package components from internal static electricity generation. A single layer of non-amide polyethylene is used to create the anti-static film. These are non-corrosive films that are used to preserve static-sensitive items, such as electronic components and commodities. The film has good mechanical qualities and helps to minimize static charge in electronic components and sensitive electronic equipment.

The main types of materials included in anti-static films are polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others. The polyethylene (PE) antistatic film has excellent tape adherence quality while also being lightweight and durable. A three-layer co-extrusion blow molding machine is used to create the clear antistatic polyethylene film, which is made up of 65 to 85% polyethylene, 31 to 14% metallocene polyethylene, and 1 to 4% antistatic agent. The smoothness and transparency of the transparent antistatic polyethylene film revealed by the innovation are unaffected after a specified amount of antistatic compound is introduced. It is used in bags and pouches, liners, wraps, tapes, clamshells, others and is implemented in various verticals such as electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, automotive, others.

Read More On The Anti-Static Films Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-static-films-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Anti-Static Films Market Characteristics
3. Anti-Static Films Market Trends And Strategies
4. Anti-Static Films Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Anti-Static Films Market Size And Growth
……
27. Anti-Static Films Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Anti-Static Films Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-thin-films-global-market-report

Agricultural Films Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-films-global-market-report

Polyimide Films and Tapes Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyimide-films-and-tapes-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

(7) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Green Innovations! 🚗🔋 - YouTube

You just read:

Anti-Static Films Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Revolutionizing Automotive Efficiency: Growth in Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Market
Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market: Paving the Way for Precise and Painless Solutions
Fueling Convenience: Global Meal Kit Market on a Growth Trajectory
View All Stories From This Author