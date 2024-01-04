Anti-Static Films Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Anti-Static Films Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The anti-static films market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.” — The Business Research Company

The growth in the anti-static films market is due to the increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti-static films market share. Major players in the anti-static films market include Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film Group, Toray Plastics Inc., Wiman Corporation.

Anti-Static Films Market Segments

• By Material Type: Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Material Types

• By Application: Bags And Pouches, Liners, Wraps, Tapes, Clamshells, Other Applications

• By Industry Vertical: Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Automotive, Other Industrial Verticals

• By Geography: The global anti-static films market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5294&type=smp

The anti-static films are films that protect package components from internal static electricity generation. A single layer of non-amide polyethylene is used to create the anti-static film. These are non-corrosive films that are used to preserve static-sensitive items, such as electronic components and commodities. The film has good mechanical qualities and helps to minimize static charge in electronic components and sensitive electronic equipment.

The main types of materials included in anti-static films are polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), others. The polyethylene (PE) antistatic film has excellent tape adherence quality while also being lightweight and durable. A three-layer co-extrusion blow molding machine is used to create the clear antistatic polyethylene film, which is made up of 65 to 85% polyethylene, 31 to 14% metallocene polyethylene, and 1 to 4% antistatic agent. The smoothness and transparency of the transparent antistatic polyethylene film revealed by the innovation are unaffected after a specified amount of antistatic compound is introduced. It is used in bags and pouches, liners, wraps, tapes, clamshells, others and is implemented in various verticals such as electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, automotive, others.

Read More On The Anti-Static Films Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-static-films-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Anti-Static Films Market Characteristics

3. Anti-Static Films Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti-Static Films Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Anti-Static Films Market Size And Growth

……

27. Anti-Static Films Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Anti-Static Films Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

