Amino Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The amino acid market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.
The Business Research Company's "Amino Acid Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the amino acid market size is predicted to reach $41.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the amino acid market is due to rising health consciousness among the population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest amino acid market share. Major players in the amino acid market include Evonik Industries AG, Daesang Corporation, Sunitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Amino GmbH, Cargill Inc.

Amino Acid Market Segments
• By Type: Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Other Types
• By Source: Animal-Based, Plant-Based
• By Application: Animal Feed, Food and Beverages, Pharma and Health Care, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global amino acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The amino acid are used for animal as well as human nutrition. Amino acids consist of an acidic carboxyl group (COOH), a basic amino group (NH2), and an organic R group that is unique to each amino acid. Amino acids refer to the basic elements of proteins and are found in red meat, seafood, eggs, dairy products, and soy products. It helps to improve the immune system, combat arthritis and cancer, and cure tinnitus and rectal ailments. These are useful in the synthesis of neurotransmitters and hormones in the human body.

The main types of amino acids are histidine, isoleucine, leucine, glutamate, lysine, methionine, threonine, and other types. Glutamate is used to form proteins in the body. It is a chemical that helps nerve cells in the brain send and receive information from other cells and is involved in learning and memory. The different sources include animal-based and plant-based, which are used in animal feed, food and beverages, pharma and health care, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Amino Acid Market Characteristics
3. Amino Acid Market Trends And Strategies
4. Amino Acid Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Amino Acid Market Size And Growth
……
27. Amino Acid Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Amino Acid Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

