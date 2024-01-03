Top legislator works with Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu authorities

VIETNAM, January 3 - BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Tuesday held a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee of the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

At the function, the top legislator commended the province for the remarkable and comprehensive achievements that it has attained in recent times. He noted that in mid-December 2023, the Prime Minister approved the masterplan for Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu in the 2021-30 period with a vision towards 2050. The plan sets the overall goal of comprehensively developing the province into one of the vital development hubs in the southeastern region, a national maritime economic centre, and one of the top five sea-based economic regions in the country by 2030.

Toward those objectives, Huệ recommended that the locality continue to zone its socio-economic and urban development spaces in multifunctional and multi-center directions, respectively. He also highlighted the need for developing multi-modal transportation. The province should renew and enhance the existing growth momentum and stimulate the formation of new growth drivers, especially in terms of innovation, creativity, and digital transformation.

The NA leader suggested that the province pay attention to the petrochemical industry and wind power equipment manufacturing, which can be seen as new growth drivers.

At the working session, the province put forth a series of proposals with regard to the establishment of a free trade zone linked to the seaport in the Cái Mép Hạ area, infrastructure investment for Côn Đảo island, the implementation of the Belt Road No. 4 project in HCM City, and the Biên Hoà-Vũng Tàu freight railway connecting with the Cái Mép-Thị Vải seaport.

Hue acknowledged the proposals and instructed the NA’s Office to send them to relevant authorities for further study and consideration in accordance with the law, following the principle of creating the best conditions and providing maximum support for the locality.

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu recorded an average GRDP growth rate of 5.94 per cent in the 2021-23 period, and led the country in GRDP per capita at $8,078 in 2023. — VNS