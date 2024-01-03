Sen. Cramer: USDA Rural Development Awards $88,900 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced an award of $88,900 to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. This grant will allow the tribe to purchase emergency response equipment such as a cardiac monitor, CPR assistance machine, and trauma response bags.
