Threat Of Famine In Gaza Is Increasing Daily

As severe Israeli bombardments continue across the majority of the Gaza Strip, the region’s entire population of 2.2 million people has fallen into the “Crisis” category of food insecurity, with more than a quarter of all households or 577,000 people falling into the “Catastrophe” category— the most severe degree of food insecurity. This unparalleled degree of food insecurity in Gaza represents a historical anomaly, with those experiencing catastrophe-level hunger exceeding the global total experiencing similar conditions (129,000) by more than 400%.

The threat of famine in Gaza is intensifying on a daily basis.

These insights— encompassing the period from December 8th 2023 to February 7th 2024— stem from a recent Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) report released on December 21, 2023. The IPC is a multi-stakeholder platform of 23 UN and nongovernmental agencies that analyzes data, using internationally recognized scientific standards, to ascertain the severity and scale of hunger crises using a five-phase acute food insecurity scale.

“This is the highest share of people facing high levels of acute food insecurity that the IPC initiative has ever classified for any given area or country,” said the report.

RAFAH, GAZA - DECEMBER 28: Citizens queue for food that is cooked in large pots and distributed for ... [+] free during war-time on December 28, 2023 in Rafah, Gaza. More than 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the 7 Oct. Hamas attacks in Israel, according to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry. Whilst 93 per cent of 2.3 million Gazans are "acutely food insecure," according to the World Food Program. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) Getty Images

Hunger conditions have intensified since October 7th when Israel ceased all deliveries of food, water, medicine, and fuel into Gaza following Hamas’ incursion into southern Israel, resulting in the death of approximately 1,200 people. Since then (as of December 28th) a total of 21,320 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,603 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza. At least 85% of the population in Gaza, amounting to some 1.9 million people have been internally displaced.

Significant impediments to humanitarian operations have compounded the situation in Gaza, an area in which two-thirds of the population were already reliant on humanitarian aid prior to the Israel-Hamas war. In addition to impediments posed by the ongoing bombings and ground operation, Israel has been inspecting all aid entering Gaza.

Following the onset of conflict, the abrupt reduction in food supply led to catastrophic levels of hunger within an exceedingly short period, with the World Food Programme reporting that the volumes of essential commodities, including food, being permitted to enter the Gaza Strip have been inadequate.

According to António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, “an effective aid operation in Gaza requires security; staff who can work in safety; logistical capacity; and the resumption of commercial activity. These four elements do not exist.”

In response to evidence surpassing IPC Catastrophe level hunger thresholds, the IPC Famine Review Committee (FRC) was triggered on December 11, 2023. The members of the Famine Review Committee reached a technical consensus indicating a potential occurrence of famine within the next six months, provided that the current conditions of intense conflict and limited humanitarian access persist or worsen.

Only two famine declarations have occurred in this century, affecting parts of South Sudan in 2017 and Somalia in 2011.

"The combination of incessant shelling, shortages of food, water, fuel, and the inability of humanitarian agencies to operate in Gaza has caused this desperate situation," said Chiara Saccardi, Regional Head of Action Against Hunger in the Middle East via a statement on December 21st.

"The UN and humanitarian organizations have been warning for weeks about the need to remove barriers to humanitarian aid entering Gaza to avoid this reality."

Noelia Monge, Head of Emergencies for Action Against Hunger, expressed unprecedented complexity in the current emergency situation, citing a lack of supplies in the local market and the inability to access northern areas due to conflict and transportation challenges, describing the situation as desperate.

According to the IPC report, every household in Gaza is experiencing daily meal omissions, with 80% of households in the Northern regions and 50% of households in the South enduring entire days and nights without eating. The World Food Programme says that adults are often forgoing meals to ensure that children have enough to eat.

“WFP has warned of this coming catastrophe for weeks,” said WFP’s Executive Director Cindy McCain on December 21st. “Tragically, without the safe, consistent access we have been calling for, the situation is desperate, and no one in Gaza is safe from starvation.”

Trucks await inspection of their humanitarian aid cargo upon arriving from Egypt on the Israeli side ... [+] of the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the southern Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

On December 22nd, following 5 days of negotiations, the UN security council passed a resolution calling for “safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale” into Gaza, while also “creating the conditions” for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Brett Jonathan Miller, Deputy Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations responded that “any enhancement of UN aid monitoring cannot be done at the expense of Israel’s security inspections,” and emphasized that Israel is willing to increase daily truckloads of aid from Israel, but it will not permit the regrouping and rearming of Hamas.

Noting that it took the UN Security Council 75 days to “finally utter the words ‘cessation of hostilities,’” Dr. Riyad H. Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, insisted on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Oxfam referred to the resolution’s “failure to call for a ceasefire” as “incomprehensible and utterly callous.”

“It actively denies over two million Palestinians– many of whom are now starving as a risk of famine looms– respite from the relentless bombardment and siege they have endured for nearly two and half months,” Oxfam said.

“An immediate and permanent ceasefire is the only way to deliver humanitarian aid at the scale and speed urgently needed, end the horrendous loss of life, and ensure the safe return of hostages.”

On December 22nd 2023, members of the Security Council voted for a resolution that calls for ... [+] humanitarian pauses between Israel and Hamas, increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and the creation of conditions that will allow for a sustainable end to the fighting. The resolution was adopted after days of negotiations with 13 members voting for and 2 abstaining (Russia and the United States). (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Following the Security Council Resolution, on December 26th, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, announced the appointment of Sigrid Kaag, Netherlands’ former deputy prime minister and a Middle East expert, as the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. Under this assignment, which is expected to begin on January 8th 2024, Ms. Kaag will be responsible for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying humanitarian relief shipments to Gaza.

Most recently, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported that, between December 27th and 28th, 186 trucks carrying food and medical aid entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, but “quantities remain well below the daily average of 500 truckloads (including fuel and private sector goods) that entered every working day prior to October 7th.”

On December 28th, Israel’s foreign ministry announced that it had given preliminary approval to Cyprus to set up a maritime humanitarian aid corridor to allow international aid to Gaza to be checked “with Israeli supervision.”

In the meantime, Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs has warned that Gaza is a public health disaster in the making.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), among the 13 partially functioning hospitals and 2 minimally functioning ones of a total of 36 hospitals, there is a lack of fuel, food and drinking water, as well as limited medical supplies and staff.

In a statement, Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “WHO’s ability to supply medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals is being increasingly constrained by the hunger and desperation of people en route to, and within, hospitals we reach.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that half of pregnant women in Gaza are suffering from thirst, malnutrition, and insufficient healthcare, as are 50% of displaced children.

On December 28th, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) declared that 40% of the population is at risk of famine. Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza was quoted on UNRWA’s X (formerly Twitter) feed as having said, "Every day is a struggle for survival, finding food and finding water."

On December 28th, Egypt presented a framework to resolve the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The plan comprises three stages, culminating in a ceasefire. Egypt is currently awaiting responses to the proposal.

"We must act now," said Chiarra Saccardi of Action Against Hunger. "Ending conflict is a prerequisite for a meaningful humanitarian response in Gaza, as well as for securing humanitarian access and being able to deliver a massive, multi-sectoral response as soon as possible. We are no longer in the warning phase— we have reached the point of catastrophe."