Belgium takes over EU Presidency: support for Ukraine among main topics

From 1 January to 30 June 2024, Belgium will hold the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. It will be the 13th time that Belgium holds the presidency. 

As a slogan of its presidency, Belgium has chosen “Protect, Strengthen, Prepare”.

Its first term ‘Protect’ “strongly resonates with the protection of citizens and borders, underscoring the presidency’s commitment to ensuring the security and well-being of Europeans,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo explained in his message on the occasion of the start of the Belgian Presidency.

“It also encompasses the defense of democratic values, the rule of law, and unity, including support for Ukraine,” said Alexander De Croo.

In the previous six months, Spain held the presidency of the EU council. Its presidency began with the visit of the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Kyiv.

