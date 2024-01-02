Hải Dương continues to create breakthroughs in attracting investment

VIETNAM, January 2 - HẢI DƯƠNG — The northern province of Hải Dương this year will continue to attract large domestic and foreign investors who have sufficient financial and technological capacities and strong management skills, according to local authorities.

The province would also complete the list of projects calling for investment between now and 2030, chairman of the provincial People's Committee Triệu Thế Hùng said, adding that projects that might have risks of causing environmental pollution would not be prioritised.

Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Trần Đức Thắng said his locality focused on luring foreign investment in the fields of high technology, smart technology, biological industry, new materials, processing industry, manufacturing and supporting industries.

In 2024, the locality would continue to improve the quality and efficiency of business support services, deploy solutions to restructure the labour market, associated with bettering the quality of labour training and facilitate the cooperation between businesses and training institutions, authorities said.

They added that accelerating investment promotion activities and perfecting the investment and business environment would also be included.

By the end of November 2023, Hải Dương had attracted more than US$1.13 billion worth of foreign investment, over three times higher than the same period last year, statistics from the provincial Department of Planning and Investment revealed.

The province is now home to 540 foreign-invested projects with a total registered capital of over $10.16 billion. Of the sum, 289 projects, worth above $5.98 billion, have been invested in industrial parks. — VNS